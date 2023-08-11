HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Dauphin Rams are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Central York.

Central Dauphin finished last season 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mid-Penn – Commonwealth conference.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Head coach Glen McNamee will be at the helm of the Rams.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Central York 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Wilson 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Coatesville 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Chambersburg* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 State College* 7 p.m. Sept. 28 Carlisle* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cumberland Valley* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Altoona* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Central Dauphin East* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Harrisburg* 7 p.m. *league game

Central Dauphin has two special games this season including its Gold Star Mom Game on Sept. 8 and their Touchdowns for Downs Game on Sept. 28 which is dedicated to people with Down Syndrome.

Over the offseason, the players collectively participated in 1,300 hours of community service. The program’s new total of community service hours since 2006 is now over 17,000 hours.

Central Dauphin will try to get back to a winning record this year like the one they had in the 2021-22 season.