Central Dauphin High School’s football season temporarily suspended; Saturday game cancelled

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases on the Central Dauphin High School (CDHS) football team, the school district has temporarily suspended its football season.

Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, the school district has reported 24 total confirmed positive cases, with three of them resolved. 12 of those confirmed cases were directly from Central Dauphin High School. To view the latest report, visit the school’s online tracker here.

“Unfortunately, this means that the football game between CDHS and Manheim Township schedule for this coming Saturday, September 11, 2021, has been canceled,” the email from Eric Shrader, acting principal at CDHS, said.

Next week, the situation will be re-evaluated and an update will be provided. In the meantime, CDHS in-person instruction will continue as scheduled, according to Shrader’s email.