Central Dauphin outscores Altoona in offensive shootout, 52-48 in Week 8

Central Dauphin sat at 4-1 entering Week 8 which may not seem so impressive but considering all the COVID disruptions the Rams have been through, it’s quite the feat. The Rams looking to go 5-1 but Altoona was already up 7-0 in the first, and a role reversal sees wide receiver Tyson Reid throwing to QB Aiden Steinbugl who makes it to the three-yard line to set up the score to make it 13-0. Both teams trading scores before the half, Central Dauphin would respond with a Max mosey TD rush to keep things close at 27-23. Both teams would keep the offense going in the second half with Central Dauphin coming out on top, 52-48.

