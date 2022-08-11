HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The moment the regular season ended last year, the Central Dauphin football team saw themselves on the outside looking in.

The Rams had a 5-3 record with two games cancelled due to the pandemic, and sat in 9th place in the District lll 6A standings, one spot removed from a playoff birth.

But right when the season ended, the Rams got to work to become a top-eight playoff team.

“We’ve had this foal since our last game last year because I got into the weight room a week after our first loss and my first goal was to just get stronger and get bigger and get faster. Just so I could be there and take us there,” said Sam Sauers, a senior linebacker for Central Dauphin.

Not only is the work ethic changing, but so is the team culture.

“We’re more of a family. We love each other more, we stick together. There wasn’t too much of that last year,” said Rams senior wide receiver David Chase. “We want to do better than last year, I can say that. It’s a must that we do better than last year.”

Central Dauphin will open their season Aug. 26 as they square off against Central York.

Full Interviews

Glen McNamee – Central Dauphin Head Coach

Sam Sauers – Central Dauphin Linebacker

David Chase – Central Dauphin Wide Receiver

