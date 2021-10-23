Central York continue dominance over Dallastown with 31-21 victory in Week 9

Central York continued their dominance despite an early scare from Dallastown as the Panthers take care of the Wildcats, 31-21. An upset alert was in play early one as Dallastown went up 6-0 to open the game. Central York would respond in the 2nd with Imeire Manigault breaking a 45-yard run to make it 7-6. The Panthers would add to their lead with a Treyshawn Smith reception in the endzone to make it 14-6. The Panthers would jump out to a 21-6 lead with Dallastown making things interesting towards the end, but they ultimately fell short, 31-21.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.