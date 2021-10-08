Central York hands Spring Grove first loss of the season, 48-17 in Week 7

Two undefeated teams met when Central York hosted Spring Grove In Week 7. Central York enjoyed a 13-10 lead in the second quarter and would add to it with a Treyshawn Smith TD reception in the corner of the endzone to make it 20-10 Panthers at the half. In the third, Central York looking to build the lead, and this time it’s Parker Hines hauling one in to make it 27-10 Panthers. Spring Grove, not letting this game get away from them just yet, 4th down Cowan Ruhland has time and gives it to Darien Osmun for the score to make it 27-17. Central York runs away with the game after that with a 48-17 victory.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.