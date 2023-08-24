YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central York Panthers have a lot of pressure on their shoulders to meet the high expectations that the program has set.

Last season the Panthers went 10-2 overall with a perfect 7-0 conference record, finishing first in division one of the York-Adams conference.

They are all there for each other throughout the journey to greatness.

“It’s not about me; it’s a team effort,” said senior running back Juelz Goff. “[We] just do it for each other.”

They will be led by Head Coach Gerry Yonchiuk.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Central Dauphin 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Cumberland Valley 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Hempfield 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Spring Grove* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at South Western* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 Dallastown* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Northeastern* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Red Lion* 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Reading 7 p.m. Oct. 27 William Penn* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Goff noted that he is excited for a rematch against Cumberland Valley.

Key player

Matthew Parker, punter/kicker, junior

Central York will work to continue solidifying itself as a threat in the 2023 season.