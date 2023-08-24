YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central York Panthers have a lot of pressure on their shoulders to meet the high expectations that the program has set.

Last season the Panthers went 10-2 overall with a perfect 7-0 conference record, finishing first in division one of the York-Adams conference.

They are all there for each other throughout the journey to greatness.

“It’s not about me; it’s a team effort,” said senior running back Juelz Goff. “[We] just do it for each other.”

They will be led by Head Coach Gerry Yonchiuk.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

DateOpponentKickoff time
Aug. 25at Central Dauphin7 p.m.
Sept. 1at Cumberland Valley7 p.m.
Sept. 8Hempfield7 p.m.
Sept. 15Spring Grove*7 p.m.
Sept. 22at South Western*7 p.m.
Sept. 29Dallastown*7 p.m.
Oct. 6Northeastern*7 p.m.
Oct. 13at Red Lion*7 p.m.
Oct. 19at Reading7 p.m.
Oct. 27William Penn*7 p.m.
*Conference game

Goff noted that he is excited for a rematch against Cumberland Valley.

Key player

  • Matthew Parker, punter/kicker, junior

Central York will work to continue solidifying itself as a threat in the 2023 season.