YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central York Panthers have a lot of pressure on their shoulders to meet the high expectations that the program has set.
Last season the Panthers went 10-2 overall with a perfect 7-0 conference record, finishing first in division one of the York-Adams conference.
They are all there for each other throughout the journey to greatness.
“It’s not about me; it’s a team effort,” said senior running back Juelz Goff. “[We] just do it for each other.”
They will be led by Head Coach Gerry Yonchiuk.
Their 2023 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|at Central Dauphin
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Cumberland Valley
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 8
|Hempfield
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Spring Grove*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at South Western*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|Dallastown*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Northeastern*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Red Lion*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 19
|at Reading
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|William Penn*
|7 p.m.
Goff noted that he is excited for a rematch against Cumberland Valley.
Key player
- Matthew Parker, punter/kicker, junior
Central York will work to continue solidifying itself as a threat in the 2023 season.