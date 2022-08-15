York, P.A. (WHTM) — For a team as talented as Central York, a second round playoff exit can be a humbling experience.

Head coach Gerry Yonchiuk is banking on it. Now two seasons removed from a state championship appearance and having lost star quarterback Beau Pribula to Penn State, Central York has questions to answer, but the talent is there to maintain their dominant status.

Last year

The Panthers went 10-0 in the regular season and beat Manheim Township in the first round of the district playoffs before falling to Wilson in the second round.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Central York head coach Gerry Yonchiuk, senior quarterback Nasir Still, and junior running back Juelz Goff.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.