Central York moves on to district semis with 26-14 win over Manheim Township in Week 11

A big first half from the Central York Panthers helped propel them to the district semi-finals with a 26-14 win in Week 11. The Panthers made a surprise run to the Championship game last season, but this year it seems to be the expectation. Manheim Township was keen to play spoiler. The ball was quite literally bouncing in the Panther’s favor. Opening kickoff bounced off a Manheim Township player and was recovered by Central York. That turns into a 4th and goal from three yards out, Pirubla on the keeper makes it 6-0 Panthers. Next drive for Central York and Priubla just needs one pass to Treyshawn Smith to make it 12-0. Manheim Township tried to get things going on offense but was met with turnover after turnover. Pirubla would add another keeper to make it 19-0 at the half. Blue Streaks would try to make something happen in the second half but came up short, 26-14.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.