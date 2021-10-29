Central York remains perfect against York with 60-14 win in Week 10

A battle for the York Adams Division 1 Title saw the top 2 teams meet in the final week of the regular season with Central York claiming the Crown over York with an easy 60-14 win. Central York looked to have back-to-back unbeaten season set in their sights early on in Week 10. Already jumping out to a 14-0 lead. York High would answer back with a Jaheim White 80-yard sprint to the finish, and York keeps things interesting making it 14-6 in the 1st. Central York had an answer though as Trenton Dunnick came up with a big catch to make it 20-6 and the Panthers roll over the Bearcats 60-14.

