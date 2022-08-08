Chambersburg, P.A. (WHTM) — 2021 wasn’t the football that Chambersburg is used to.

As a regular in the playoffs, stumbling to just two wins didn’t sit well with the Trojans. The silver lining last year: many vital underclassmen saw meaningful minutes on the field, and head coach Mark Luther believes his rising seniors have what it takes to point the team in the right direction.

Last year

The Trojans went 2-8 overall and 0-7 in the Mid Penn in 2021.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Chambersburg head coach Mark Luther, senior slot receiver/safety Bryce Folmar, senior tight end/linebacker Shea Macosy and senior right guard/defensive end Carter Flory.

