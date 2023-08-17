CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Chambersburg Trojans will begin their quest for their first winning record since the 2019-20 school year on Aug. 25 against Pope John Paul II.

Last season the Trojans finished 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Mid-Penn – Commonwealth conference. They were second to last in the conference.

Head Coach Mark Luther will lead Chambersburg this season.

Their full 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Pope John Paul II 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Northern York 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Waynesboro 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Central Dauphin* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Carlisle* 7 p.m. Sept. 28 Cumberland Valley* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Altoona* 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Harrisburg* 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at State College* 7 p.m. *Conference game

The Trojans will be hungry for victory this season and looking to turn around their recent performance.