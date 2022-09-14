(WHTM) — There is enough history with the Manheim Central Barons to fill a textbook, and head coach Dave Hahn is no stranger to that.

Making the District playoffs four of the last five seasons, making the postseason isn’t enough for the Barons. The 2003 PIAA State Champions, three time state runners up and 18-time District III Champions have their sights set on a deep playoff run in 2022.

As Hahn’s team jumped out to a 3-0 start, fans across the Lancaster Lebanon League are wondering if this Barons team will be etched into the history books.

Tradition. Attitude. Sacrifice. The three principles that drive the Barons program and define its success.

Head Coach Dave Hahn discusses why those principles define how this program plans to attack the rest of the season.

