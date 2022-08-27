(WHTM) — For Eric Depew, returning to coach at his alma mater was a dream job. In 2022, that dream became a reality, as Depew took over the Red Land Football program as head coach.

The 1989 Patriot alum spent the past decade at York Catholic. As head coach, he led the Fighting Irish to three District III titles. Returning to his alma mater in the school district he still lives in was an opportunity Depew says he couldn’t pass up.

Coach Depew joined the abc27 Sports team live on Friday Night Football after his first game back at Red Land.

In Week 1, his Red Land Patriots fell to Northern 45-6 on Friday, August 26, 2022. But Depew knows that building a successful program doesn’t happen overnight.

