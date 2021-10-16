Cocalico strengthens playoff hopes with 49-28 win over Elizabethtown in Week 8

Despite a 4-3 record, Cocalico entered Week 8 at 4th in the 4A rankings. The Eagles looked to make a better case for their playoff ticket with a matchup against the Elizabethtown Bears. E-town struck first with Josh Rudy seeking out Patrick Gilhool and a 2-point conversion to go to make it 8-0 Bears. Cocalico answered right back with Steven Flinton cashing in off the screen to make it an 8-7 ballgame. Gilhool came up with an amazing catch to make it 14-7 but once again, Cocalico answered with Hayden Haver on the handoff to tie things up at 14. The Eagles would take a 21-14 lead into the half and end up with the 49-28 win.

