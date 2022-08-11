DENVER, Pa (WHTM) — Hanging another banner in the gym is exactly what the Cocalico football team has their sights set on this year.

Some of their senior class were members of the Eagles team that won a district title in 2019 and even though it was three seasons ago, that euphoria has always stuck with them.

“That feeling of that final whistle blowing and coach getting Gatorade dumped on him, getting on the buses led by the fire trucks all around town, people that you’ve never seen before lining up waving at you cheering,” remembers Chase Tucker, a senior lineman on Cocalico. “It’s something awesome about our town and the way football effects it.”

Chuckie Drain was also on that 2019 squad. He’s chasing that that feeling too.

“We want more. I think especially our (senior) class. We were a part of that district championship team in 2019. And I think being there, we kind of want to be back there again and I think that would be great,” said Drain. “That’s something we can achieve as a team if we want it.”

Cocalico is looking to build off last season where they finished 6-4 and were knocked out of the second round of the playoffs by Berks Catholic.

Full Interviews

Bryan Strohl – Cocalico Head Coach

Chuckie Drain – Cocalico Lineman

Tyler Angstadt – Cocalico Linebacker

Chase Tucker – Cocalico Lineman

