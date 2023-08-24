COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The Columbia Crimson Tide is poised for a potentially interesting season with its mixed roster featuring a combination of new and seasoned talent.

“We are a team that has young guys in key spots but also have key returners,” said head coach Brady Mathias. “We are looking to continue our defensive success from last season while adapting our offense to set up plays for our playmakers.”

Last season, Columbia struggled with results. It finished 3-7 overall and tied for last at 1-6 in section five of the Lancaster-Lebanon league. However, the Crimson Tide were statistically first for defense in their section.

Their 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Eastern York 7 p.m. Sept. 1 Hanover 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Eastern Lebanon County 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lancaster Catholic* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 Annville-Cleona* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Pequea Valley* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Schuylkill Valley* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Northern Lebanon* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Kutztown* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Hamburg* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Columbia will try to get back to its 2021 caliber when they finished with a perfect 5-0 record in the fourth section of the Lancaster-Lebanon conference and 8-2 overall.