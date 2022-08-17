COLUMBIA, Pa (WHTM) — The Columbia Crimson Tide are ready for another successful season under first-year head coach Brady Mathias. But Mathais served a few seasons as an assistant for Columbia before his promotion, so the formula isn’t changing.

After finishing the 2021 season 8-1, placing second behind undefeated York Catholic, the Crimson Tide fell to Upper Dauphin in the first-round of the district playoffs. They now want to take a step forward in their program and compete for a district crown and a spot in the state tournament.

Full Interviews

Below you can listen to the full interviews with Columbia head coach Brady Mathias, junior linebacker Stoudamire Campbell, and senior tight end/defensive end Aiden Miller.

