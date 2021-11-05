Columbia’s J’von Collazo sets State Receiving Yards record, but Upper Dauphin wins 50-48 in Week 11

A combined 98 points in one game between Upper Dauphin and Columbia saw the Crimson Tide’s J’von Collazo set a new State record for receiving yards in one game with 357. However, the insane performance was not enough to propel Columbia to a win, as Upper Dauphin just edges them out 50-48. The Trojans enjoyed what seemed like a comfortable 42-12 lead at the half. Columbia responded in a big way, airing the ball out to Collazo left and right and almost completing the comeback, but Upper Dauphin just held on for the 50-48 win.

