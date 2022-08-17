Lancaster, P.A. (WHTM) — Conestoga Valley ushers in a new regime this fall, but there’s familiarity at the top.

New head coach Jon Scepanski comes to the Valley from Northeastern, but he spent time with the Buckskins as an assistant from 2009-2011. While there are improvements to make on the field when taking over a program that struggled last season, coach Scepanski wants to focus inside out first.

Last year

The Buckskins finished 3-7 last season and 1-4 in the Lancaster Lebanon League.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Conestoga Valley head coach Jon Scepanski, senior quarterback Macoy Kneisley, senior running back Nicholas Tran, and senior middle linebacker Robby Swift.

