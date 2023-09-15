HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — Palmyra had already doubled their win total from 2022 headed into week four, as the Cougars were off to a 2-1 start.

Unfortunately for them their next test was a Thursday night game at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium against the undefeated reigning state champion Crusaders. Bishop McDevitt entered Thursday 3-0 and kept that perfect record intact by the end of the night with a 68-7 cruise past Palmyra.

Stone Saunders and company got started early, with the junior Kentucky commit finding Chase Regan and Rico Scott for first quarter touchdowns on his way to an 11-12, 311 yard, 6 TD first half. The Crusaders led 48-0 at halftime on their way to the 68-7 win to improve to 4-0.

Bishop McDevitt visits undefeated Cedar Cliff in week five while Palmyra tries to regroup when they host Mifflin County next Friday.