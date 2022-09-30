Camp Hill, P.A. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley took one on the chin Saturday, suffering their first loss of the season at Harrisburg.

The Eagles didn’t have much time to dwell on that though, they had a quick turnaround hosting Chambersburg Thursday night and the Eagles were able to let some some frustrations against the Trojans.

The Eagles took a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to touchdowns from JD Hunter and Isaac Sines, then a Sines field goal and second rushing touchdown on the ground helped them expand the lead to 24-0 at the half. Cumberland Valley didn’t look back in a 38-14 win over Chambersburg.