Cumberland Valley comes up with key stop to beat Central Dauphin in Week 10, 24-17

A crucial 4th quarter stand and a matter of inches was what potentially separated Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin in Week 10 with the Eagles just coming out on top 24-17. A back and forth game between two rival schools saw Cumberland Valley up 17-14 at the half thanks to a crucial field goal in terrible conditions. The Rams would tie things up in the 3rd with a field goal of their own to make it 17 all heading into the 4th quarter. J.D Hunter with a TD earlier in the game gets his name called again and breaks free for a 57-yard rushing touchdown to push the Eagles ahead 24-17. Rams working against the clock with minutes to go in the game. Max Mosey takes it himself on a QB keeper on 4th down, they bring out the chains and the ball was just inches short. Turnover on downs means Cumberland Valley gets to kneel and seal the deal 24-17.

