Dallastown downs Red Lion 41-14 in Week 10

A battle of insanely close rivals saw the Dallastown Wildcats put one over Red Lion 41-14 in Week 10.

Dallastown took a good kick return and a bad Red Lion punt and turned both of them into punch-in TDs to take an early 14-0 lead. Red Lion did keep things close with a Damian Stafford rushing TD and a two-point conversion to make it 14-8 in the 2nd. Both teams would trade turnovers but the Wildcats would be the ones to capitalize on their opportunities with the 41-14 win.

