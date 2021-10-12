Damon’s Monday Takeaways from high school football Week 7

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We are now seven weeks into the 2021 season, meaning the playoffs will start in one month.

The District III power rankings continue to shift and multiple teams are teetering on the cusp of qualification. A few teams over the weekend put forth impressive efforts to all but cement themselves in the postseason picture.

McDevitt notched its best win of the season on Friday night, shutting out Cedar Cliff 56-0. The win propelled the Crusaders to the third seed in the 4A standings.

In 3A, Boiling Springs hung 44 points on Big Spring to take down its rival on the road. The Bubblers improved to 6-1 with the result and now are firmly embedded into the second spot in their standings.

Harrisburg was able to hold off a solid CD East squad in a battle between 6A powers on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars improved to 6-1 on the year and are now ranked second.