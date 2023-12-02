COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Defending State Champion Steel-High punched their ticket to the 2023 title game with a 48-21 win over South Williamsport in the PIAA Class 1A State Semifinals on Friday, December 1, 2023.

The Rollers will now face Fort Cherry in the State Championship on Thursday, December 7 at 1 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School.