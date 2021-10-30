Delone Catholic uses two big plays to seal 8-0 win against Hanover in Week 10

A simple TD and a timely swat, that’s all Delone Catholic needed to sneak out an 8-0 win against Hanover in Week 10.

The Squires held on to the 8-0 lead for a good bit of the game. Hanover did threaten late in the 4th. A fumbled trick play led to 4th down with only 10 seconds on the clock for Hanover. A heaved pass was knocked down by Delone Catholic’s Justin Emeigh to seal the narrow victory.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.