McSherrystown, Pa. (WHTM) – The Delone Catholic Squires have earned league titles in division three of the York-Adams conference in four of the last five seasons.

“Every year is a different chapter and that’s what’s exciting about it,” said Head Coach Corey Zortman.

Last year the Squires went 7-4 overall and 7-0 in their conference to clench the title. 2021 was the streak-breaker for them as they finished second in the conference. They are looking to earn consecutive titles and restart their streak this season.

The Squires 2023 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Trinity 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Lancaster Catholic 7 p.m. Sept. 8 Greencastle-Antrim 7 p.m. Sept. 15 York County Tech* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Littlestown* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 York Catholic* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Biglerville* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 Bermudian Springs* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Hanover* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 Fairfield* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Key Players:

Brady Dettinburn, YAIAA Div 3 Player of the Year, RB/MLB/FB, senior

Dominic Marino, OL/DL, senior

J.D. Sieg, OL/DL, junior

“I’m the only returning lineman,” said Sieg. “There’s gaps to fill and we have a lot of kids who can step up. We’re going to have a good team this year.”

Delone Catholic will be competitive with the return of star players like Dettinburn with its eyes set on another league title, but there will be challenges as new players assimilate into the culture.