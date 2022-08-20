MCSHERRYSTOWN, Pa (WHTM) — The past two seasons, Delone Catholic has made it to their district title game. The past two seasons, the Squires have lost that game to Steel High.

In fact, between their time fluctuating between Class 1A and 2A, the Squires have actually made a district title game for four years straight, but haven’t won a crown since 2012.

Delone has heard the outside noise that they can’t win the big game against punch their ticket to a state tournament, but the Squires are ready to finally hoist a trophy ten years later.

Full Interviews

Watch head coach Corey Zortman and players Trent Giraffa and Alex Timmins discuss their goals for the upcoming football season.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.