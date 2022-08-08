MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 7-2 regular season and playoff appearance proved the Donegal Indians were not a team to ignore in 2021. Now looking at their slate in 2022, Donegal wants to prove it wasn’t a fluke.

The football team gets a bit younger this season, but does return its quarterback Landen Baughman. That inexperience on the roster may mean teams will overlook the Indians in 2021, and that underdog mentality is something the team embraces.

Nothing is normal in the Lancaster Lebanon League this season as the league adds in 15 Berks County teams. Donegal’s schedule got a bit of a shake up joining Section 4 this season.

Last year

Despite an opening game loss to Elizabethtown by one touchdown, the Donegal Indians were one of the teams to watch in Section 3 throughout the season. The Indians rattled off four straight wins by double digit margins, before falling to the top team in the section, Lampeter-Strasburg.

Another four game win streak propelled the Indians into the District III playoffs, where Donegal fell 28-14 to Kennard-Dale.

Full interviews from Media Day

Donegal Senior QB Landen Baughman

Donegal Senior RB/LB Jonathan Holmes

