DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — If pyramids weren’t build in a day, neither will the Dover football team, but the Eagles understand that.

Dover was a young group last year, mainly starting sophomores and juniors on their way to a 1-9 finish. Even though it was a tough season, it was a necessary one to gain valuable varsity reps.

“They are just a well-seasoned team because of the experience of playing together,” said Eagles head coach Wayne Snelbaker about his current roster. “Going through the highs and lows. I think they are a better team because of going through what we did.”

Make no mistake, the record can be deceiving. The Eagles had chances in a lot of games last season to come away with wins. Now they focus is shifting. This is no longer a young team that gaining experience, it’s a veteran team ready to compete and you can see that mindset change.

“(We have) the drive. You walk into the weight room, before you’d see maybe a couple of guys. Now there’s still a bit more than you would expect to see,” said Dover senior Josiah Heffelfinger. “Just the drive and the will to be better as a team and as an individual.”

It takes time to build a program back up, these seniors know that, but they also know they are more than capable jumpstarting this team and turning the Eagles into playoff contenders.

