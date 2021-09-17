East Pennsboro breaks through Greencastle-Antrim defense with 27-19 victory in Week 4

Greencastle-Antrim entered Week 4 only giving up 14 points a game. Meanwhile, the East Pennsboro Panthers were riding the high of their win against Milton Hershey in Week 3. Both teams would trade TDs to open the game but it was Greencastle-Antrim taking the lead with a David Niebauer touchdown to make it 13-7 Blue Devils. A costly interception by the Blue Devils would turn into points on the board with a QB keeper to make it 19-7. East Pennsboro wouldn’t go down without a fight, coming up with big stops before making it a 20-19 game in the fourth quarter. They would add a 54-yard rushing touchdown to seal the 27-19 win.

