East Pennsboro edges out Susquehanna Township in Week 6 with 21-14 win

East Pennsboro’s season so far has been that of extreme final results. In their three wins, they have 99 combined points. In their two losses, two points. Susquehanna Township came into the game looking to keep the low-scoring trend relevant in Week 6. Tied at 7 heading into the 3rd quarter when Susquehanna Township uses a QB sneak to get out in front, 14-7. In the 4th, Sy Burgos would tie things back up at 14 with a rushing touchdown of his own. He would add another with a 67-yard sprint to the finish to put East Pennsboro up 21-14. Susquehanna Township looked to respond but a Dakota Campbell interception would seal the deal for the Panthers, 21-14.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.