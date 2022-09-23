Enola, P.A. (WHTM) — Greencastle-Antrim brought their shining 4-0 record into East Pennsboro Thursday night and came away with a tarnish.

The Panthers used a big first quarter to take the lead over the Blue Devils and they didn’t look back in a 30-13 win. Aaron Angelo led the Panthers in rushing with 109 yards and a kickoff return touchdown, while quarterback Keith Oates had 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Dakota Campbell added 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

Tavon Cooper led the way for Greencastle-Antrim with 105 yards rushing. Next up for East Pennsboro is a road game at Mechanicsburg next Friday while Greencastle-Antrim visits Northern York next Friday.