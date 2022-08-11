Enola, P.A. (WHTM) — There’s one goal and one goal only on the minds of the East Pennsboro Panthers: playoffs.

They just missed the cut in 2021, and a young team that faced injuries feels like coming back full strength with more experience is all they need to get over the hump in 2022.

Last year

The Panthers went 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the Colonial Division of the Mid Penn.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with East Pennsboro head coach John Denniston, senior running back/linebacker/kicker/punter Dakota Campbell, and senior offensive/defensive lineman Colton Yohe.

