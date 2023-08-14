WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Eastern York Golden Knights are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Columbia.

Eastern York finished last season 2-8 overall and 1-5 in division two of the York-Adams league.

Head coach Bud Kyle will be at the helm of the Golden Knights.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 Columbia 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at Fairfiels 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Kennard-Dale* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Spring Grove 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at West York Area* 7 p.m. Oct. 6 Dover* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Susquehannock* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 York Suburban* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at New Oxford* 7 p.m. *conference game

Eastern York will be comprised of lots of veteran talent as they are returning 18 starters.

The last time the Golden Knights had a winning record was the 2014-15 season when they finished 7-4 overall and 3-3 in their conference. They will try to utilize their experienced roster to turn the tide on their recent performance.