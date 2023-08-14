WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Eastern York Golden Knights are set to start their season on Aug. 25 against Columbia.
Eastern York finished last season 2-8 overall and 1-5 in division two of the York-Adams league.
Head coach Bud Kyle will be at the helm of the Golden Knights.
Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff time
|Aug. 25
|Columbia
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 1
|at Fairfiels
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 15
|Kennard-Dale*
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 22
|at Spring Grove
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 29
|at West York Area*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Dover*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|at Susquehannock*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|York Suburban*
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at New Oxford*
|7 p.m.
Eastern York will be comprised of lots of veteran talent as they are returning 18 starters.
The last time the Golden Knights had a winning record was the 2014-15 season when they finished 7-4 overall and 3-3 in their conference. They will try to utilize their experienced roster to turn the tide on their recent performance.