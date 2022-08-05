WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — 2022 is the start of a new era for Eastern York football.

Bud Kyle comes over from Columbia High School to begin his tenure with the Golden Knights this fall, and the trust the players already have in their new program leader bodes well for the future of Eastern York football.

Beyond their win or loss record this season, the players hope to continue to bring the Eastern community together with their play.

Last year

The Golden Knights stumbled to a 2-9 finish in 2021, and hope a new regime can right the ship and lead to winning football.

Below you can watch our full interviews with head coach Bud Kyle as well as senior quarterback Austin Billet and junior right guard/middle linebacker Briggs Allison.

Full interviews

