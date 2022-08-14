Elizabethtown, P.A. (WHTM) — New beginning bring new hope, and for a team like Elizabethtown that flashed talent last season, all they might need is a new guiding voice.

Keith Stokes brings that new voice. The Bears’ new head coach comes from Coatesville High School, and believes with the right direction, he can get a team that missed the playoffs by a handful of plays back into the postseason.

Last year

The Bears finished 4-6 overall, and 1-4 in Lancaster-Lebanon last season.

Full interviews

Below you can see the full Friday Night Football interviews with Elizabethtown head coach Keith Stokes, senior quarterback Josh Rudy and senior tight end/safety Elijah MacFarlane.

