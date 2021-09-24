Elizabethtown narrowly beats Cedar Crest 13-12 in Week 5

An incredibly close game had defense dominate throughout as it was 7-6 Elizabethtown heading into the third quarter. An E-Town fumble would be recovered by Cedar Crest. On the ensuing drive, Aiden Richards just gets it in to make it 12-7. That lead would hold until 4 minutes left in the game, Elizabethtown runs a Philly Special to get into the red zone and set up a Hayden Haver one-yard TD rush to make it 13-12 for Elizabethtown. Cedar Crest was driving with a minute left, but a costly fumble stops all comeback attempts as Elizabethtown hangs on for the 13-12 win.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.