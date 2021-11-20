Exeter Township outlasts Cedar Cliff in semi-final shootout, 42-35

A highly anticipated District III 5A Conference semi-final lived up to the hype with an offensive shootout ending with Exeter Township edging out Cedar Cliff 42-35.

The game didn’t take long to get going as the third play of the game resulted in an 82-yard rushing TD for Exeter Township to put them up 7-0. Cedar Cliff would respond with a lengthy drive that ended in a TD pass to tie things up at 7-7. The Eagles answered back with yet another big rush to make it 14-7. They would follow up with a third rushing touchdown to push ahead to 21-7. Cedar Cliff managed to snag one back with 15 seconds left in the half to make it 21-14. The Colts opened up the third quarter with another 6 points through the air to make it 21-20. But Exeter Township’s rushing attack could not be stopped a 4-yard touchdown run put the Eagles back on top, 28-21. Eagles running back, Eric Nangle ended the night with six rushing touchdowns to carry his team to the 42-35 victory.

