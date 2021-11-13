Exeter uses big first half to power their way to 43-26 win over Manheim Central in Week 12

The Exeter Eagles put up 36 unanswered points in the first half to help them win over Manheim Central, 43-26 in Week 12.

It only took 8 plays from Exeter to score from the opening kickoff. The drive was capped off with a 22-yard run by Eric Nangle that ends in a touchdown, 7-0 lead for Exeter. The Eagles went on their next drive to get stopped inside the 5. A fumble gave the ball back to the Barons but, the Eagles swarmed Justin Heffernan in the endzone for a safety to make it 9-0 Exeter. Later on, Nangle would get yet another 22-yarder for another score to extend the lead to 15-0. Nangle would score once more with 3 second left in just the 1st quarter, adding a 43-yarder to his name making it 22-0 at the end of the 1st frame. Exeter would ease into a 43-26 victory in Week 12.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.