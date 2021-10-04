Football official attacked at end of Spring Grove game on Friday

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — A member of the Spring Grove football team attacked an official following the team’s Friday game against Dover, according to a statement from the school district.

“We are disappointed and saddened by the events that took place on Friday night, October 1st. A member of the Spring Grove High School football family attacked an official at the conclusion of the football game,” the school district said in a statement.

Spring Grove Area School District says it is cooperating with Northern York County Regional Police, YAIAA and PIAA District III.

“We appreciate the fans’ cooperation in allowing the police and District staff to handle the situation without further incident,” the statement reads.

“We apologize to Dover and all of our Spring Grove fans. We assure you this incident is not representative of the Spring Grove athletics program or the Spring Grove Area School District.”

No further information was given on the identity of the individuals involved.

Spring Grove won the game on Friday, Oct. 1 against Dover, 34-14. The 5-0 Rockets will now host unbeaten Central York on Friday, October 8.