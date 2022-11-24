HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 26th season of Friday Night Football has come to a close. Here’s a look back at the season on abc27.

Over 13 weeks of the season, the abc27 Sports team covered 205 games. Our coverage spanned 80 teams in the Mid Penn Conference, York Adams and Lancaster Lebanon Leagues. On average, we covered 4.7 games per team this season.

Each week, a crew of 20 people produces the Midstate’s only 45-minute high school football show.

Starting with our three-day abc27 Football Media Days to the District Championships, the abc27 sports team has covered this football season every step of the way.

The abc27 Sports team will continue to cover high school football in 2022 through the State Championship games.

Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Sports Director Allie Berube, Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.