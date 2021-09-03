Friday Night Football forecast finally features fall weather in Week 2

After a rainy and downright miserable Week 1 of the 2021-22 high school football season, Week 2 features fall temperatures and a dry outlook. On Countdown to Kickoff, abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder shared the good news, and warns by the second half you may want to have a jacket handy.

“It’s going to be feeling a lot more like football weather moving into this Friday too,” Finkenbinder said. “I would say for kickoff it’s going to be mainly clear starting off in the 70s. By the end of the games, I would say [to have a] light jacket. We’re talking lower 60s, it’s going to start to feel nice.”

The bigger concerns this week are the field conditions across the Midstate as Ida’s remnants rolled through on Wednesday, leaving major flooding in many communities. Adams and York counties received the most reports of eight inches or more of rain.

“That’s a lot of rain at one time,” Finkenbinder said. “Now it actually ranks as the third wettest day on record. Honestly, it’s amazing how quickly we are drying out. Unless there are some low-lying fields in spots that are still having some draining issues, I would say we’re fine on the fields.”

Although the flooding was devastating for certain areas, the storm left a wake of cooler weather in its path.

“What happens is when you get these big, tropical systems this time of the year it just completely resets the weather,” Finkenbinder said. “So we went from what was our fourth-hottest summer on record [to] feeling a lot better for those of us who are out there on Friday.”

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

