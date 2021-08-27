Friday Night Football forecast for Week 1 features slow-moving storms with heavy rain

It wouldn’t be Week 1 of the 2021-22 high school football season without a little drama in the weather department. The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere this August, and Friday will be much of the same.

“It’s not just heat, it’s the humidity,” said abc27 Chief Meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder on Thursday night. “It really is almost tropical.”

On Countdown to Kickoff, Finkenbinder also explained that slow-moving, heavy rain storms may be possible on Friday.

“It will not be a light shower,” Finkenbinder said. “If there are storms, it will be coming down heavy in spots.”

He says every football game may not see a storm on Friday.

“Instead of saying a chance or stray storms, we’re just going to say we have to watch for them,” Finkenbinder said. “Wherever they develop and wherever they start drifting, there is no steering mechanism with this which means it’s not produced by a front. They just develop in the terrain and environment that we have and then they just drift.”

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.