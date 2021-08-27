Friday Night Football postponements: See when your team is scheduled to play this weekend

(WHTM) — Mother nature had to spoil the fun for many teams in the Midstate, here’s a list of the games that were postponed and when teams plan on playing.

CD East vs. Manheim Township: Saturday, August 28, at 2 p.m.

Central York vs. Exeter Township: Saturday, August 28, at 11 a.m.

Central Dauphin vs. Wilson: Saturday, August 28, at 6 p.m.

Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest: Saturday, August 28, at noon.

Governor Mifflin vs. York High: Saturday, August 28, at 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Warwick: Saturday, August 28, at 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley vs. Manheim Central: Saturday, August 28, at 11 a.m.