Full Week 2 highlights from Friday Night Football on abc27

After a rainy first week of the Central Pa. football season, Week 2 of high school football action this week brought perfect fall weather.

Week 2 of the 25th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Central York vs. Cumberland Valley. For the first time since leaving the Panthers, CV Head Coach Josh Oswalt faces his old team & quarterback Beau Pribula. After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Milton Hershey looks to pick up it’s first win in two years. Plus, West Perry and Newport square off for the first time in over two decades.

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 17 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.