Full Week 3 highlights from Friday Night Football on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Week 3 of the Central Pa. high school football season features some high-powered matchups and gives a few undefeated teams their toughest tests yet.

Week 3 of the 25th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Cedar Crest vs. Carlisle. This battle of the unbeaten features one of the most dynamic Herd teams of recent memory behind QB Louis Shank, and the dynamic duo of Ezeekai Thomas and Jeremiah Hargrove. Also this week, Trinity will try to capitalize off fractured momentum against Upper Dauphin after the Shamrocks game last week was canceled. Plus, Susquehanna Township football will try to get its first win of the season against the undefeated Manheim Central Barons.

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 18 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.