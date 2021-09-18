Full Week 4 highlights from Friday Night Football on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There were some incredible game-winning plays in Week 4 of the Central Pa. high school football season across the board.

Week 4 of the 25th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 was must-see television thanks to late-game drama. The show featured the Game of the Week: Cocoa Bean Bowl between Milton Hershey vs. Hershey that came down to an interception, a Hail Mary from Penn Manor to beat Warwick, and a four-touchdown second quarter from Zyree Brooks in Spring Grove’s 60-14 win over Northeastern.

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 15 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.