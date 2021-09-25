Full Week 5 highlights from Friday Night Football on abc27

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Week 5 of the Central Pa. high school football season is in the books.

The action from Week 5 of the 25th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 amped up the intensity. The show featured the Game of the Week: East Pennsboro vs. Northern, a battle of undefeated Spring Grove and unbeaten York, plus a LL League showdown between Lampeter-Strasburg and Northern Lebanon.

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 15 games abc27 covered on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt, Allie Berube, Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.